California Heat Causes Power Outages, Heightens Fire Fears Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA California heat wave triggered rolling power outages for more than 300,000 residents Friday, as fires continue to blaze in both Northern and Southern California.



The agency that controls the state's power grid issued a Stage 3 emergency, something it hasn't declared statewide since 2001.



The outage came as... Watch VideoA California heat wave triggered rolling power outages for more than 300,000 residents Friday, as fires continue to blaze in both Northern and Southern California.The agency that controls the state's power grid issued a Stage 3 emergency, something it hasn't declared statewide since 2001.The outage came as 👓 View full article

