California Heat Causes Power Outages, Heightens Fire Fears

Newsy Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
California Heat Causes Power Outages, Heightens Fire FearsWatch VideoA California heat wave triggered rolling power outages for more than 300,000 residents Friday, as fires continue to blaze in both Northern and Southern California. 

The agency that controls the state's power grid issued a Stage 3 emergency, something it hasn't declared statewide since 2001. 

The outage came as...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: California Heat Wave: Rolling Blackouts

California Heat Wave: Rolling Blackouts 00:33

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Friday ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m. and...

