California slammed by wildfires, heat, unhealthy smoky air

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern Californians were confronted with multiple threats as wildfires, unhealthy smoky air, extreme heat, the looming possibility of power outages and an ongoing pandemic forced many to weigh the risks of staying indoors or going outside.

Ash sprinkled the ground and smoke from several wildfires cast an eerie glow over much of the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, creating unhealthy air quality and heightening concerns about people most prone to respiratory illnesses.

As the air quality index rises to hazardous levels in some places, the region's air district and public health officials urged people to stay inside with windows and doors shut until the smoke subsided.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

“I'm feeling lightheaded and I'm a healthy 30-year old. Imagine what it's like if you're an older person or have asthma,” said Kyle Laurentine of San Mateo. “I worry, especially in the COVID-19 era, that we're in a state of respiratory vulnerability.”

But with a statewide call to conserve energy to avert another rolling power outage, people sweltering in a prolonged heat wave and socked in by smoke must choose between cranking their fans and air conditioners or shutting them down to conserve energy.

“These disasters need solutions that are in direct conflict with each other," said Jennifer K. Balch, a fire scientist at the University of Colorado. “COVID-19 is forcing us outside to reduce transmission risk while extreme wildfire smoke is forcing us back inside where the air is better. We’re running out of options to cope, under the weight of compound...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage

RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage 17:11

 Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines state's efforts to battle wildfires across California and conserve power during historic heat wave (8-19-2020).

