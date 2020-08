You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Planes dump fire retardant on blaze ravaging Napa County, California



Fire ravages hillsides in Napa County, California, on Wednesday evening (August 18) as planes continue to battle the inferno. Footage from the Spanish Flat area shows the blaze spreading across the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:36 Published 1 hour ago It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years



The rising summer heat is driving up the demand for air conditioning in the US and across the globe. According to Gizmodo, a new report says the surge will only become more dramatic as the climate.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago 'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community



California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this