Postmaster General Earned Millions From Company Tied To U.S.P.S.

Newsy Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Earned Millions From Company Tied To U.S.P.S.Watch VideoPostmaster General Louis DeJoy earned millions of dollars last year from a company that has financial ties to the U.S. Postal Service.

According to the New York Times, DeJoy earned anywhere from one to seven million dollars from XPO Logistics, which helps the Postal Service during busy shipping periods. The news is...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Protesters Turn Out At Postmaster General's Home

Protesters Turn Out At Postmaster General's Home 02:09

 With the coronavirus expected to prompt millions to vote by mail in the November election, the U.S. Postal Service is at the center of a growing political storm. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Related news from verified sources

DeJoy Earned Millions From Company With Financial Ties to Postal Service

 The postmaster general, under fire for his business ties and his cost-cutting measures, will testify before the House next week.
NYTimes.com


