Postmaster General Earned Millions From Company Tied To U.S.P.S.
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoPostmaster General Louis DeJoy earned millions of dollars last year from a company that has financial ties to the U.S. Postal Service.
According to the New York Times, DeJoy earned anywhere from one to seven million dollars from XPO Logistics, which helps the Postal Service during busy shipping periods. The news is...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
Protesters Turn Out At Postmaster General's Home 02:09
With the coronavirus expected to prompt millions to vote by mail in the November election, the U.S. Postal Service is at the center of a growing political storm. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.
