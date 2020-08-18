Postmaster General Earned Millions From Company Tied To U.S.P.S. Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Watch VideoPostmaster General Louis DeJoy earned millions of dollars last year from a company that has financial ties to the U.S. Postal Service.



According to the New York Times, DeJoy earned anywhere from one to seven million dollars from XPO Logistics, which helps the Postal Service during busy shipping periods. The news is... Watch VideoPostmaster General Louis DeJoy earned millions of dollars last year from a company that has financial ties to the U.S. Postal Service.According to the New York Times, DeJoy earned anywhere from one to seven million dollars from XPO Logistics, which helps the Postal Service during busy shipping periods. The news is 👓 View full article

