Senate Report: Manafort A 'Grave' Threat As Russia Meddled In Election
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Watch VideoThe Russian government worked aggressively to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. And actions of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, presented a "grave counterintelligence threat."
But a GOP-led Senate panel says there was no collusion with the Trump Campaign.
