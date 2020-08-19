Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Report: Manafort A 'Grave' Threat As Russia Meddled In Election

Newsy Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Senate Report: Manafort A 'Grave' Threat As Russia Meddled In ElectionWatch VideoThe Russian government worked aggressively to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. And actions of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, presented a "grave counterintelligence threat."

But a GOP-led Senate panel says there was no collusion with the Trump Campaign.

Those are findings...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report 02:05

 [NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Senate Report: Former Trump Aide Paul Manafort Shared Campaign Info With Russia

 Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort shared information with Russian intelligence during the last presidential campaign, a bipartisan Senate report on...
NPR

Trump campaign manager dealt with Russian agent, report says

 Probe by Senate committee concludes that Paul Manafort posed ‘grave intelligence threat’
FT.com Also reported by •Independent

Sen. Mark Warner Discusses Latest Report On Russia's Influence On 2016 Election

 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Sen. Mark Warner on the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's contacts with...
NPR


Tweets about this

FallonDiane

DEFallon RT @thereidout: The Senate Intel Committee report says that an associate of then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was a “Russian inte… 14 seconds ago

ccaspen

Caroline Christensen RT @AlexandraChalup: .@RepAdamSchiff should call Paul Manafort to publicly testify. The Senate Intel bipartisan report was damning; it conf… 17 seconds ago