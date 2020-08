Biden Is In A Jam Over Linda Sarsour – OpEd Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Linda Sarsour is one of the most notorious anti-Semites in the nation. A former leader of the Women’s March, she was forced to step down from its board because of her hate speech.



Sarsour not only supports Sharia law, she is a strong advocate of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, the organized campaign to... Linda Sarsour is one of the most notorious anti-Semites in the nation. A former leader of the Women’s March, she was forced to step down from its board because of her hate speech.Sarsour not only supports Sharia law, she is a strong advocate of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, the organized campaign to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this