Three Reasons Behind Apple’s $2 Trillion Valuation: China, China And China – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Three Reasons Behind Apple’s $2 Trillion Valuation: China, China And China – AnalysisBy Gautam Chikermane

Not innovation. Not utility. Not even liquidity. These are supplementary factors. The three biggest drivers of Apple’s dizzying $2 trillion valuation have been led by a four-letter word — germ — and its economic vaccine, the global decoupling from China. Evidence? Two years ago, in August 2018, the...
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Looking Back on Apple's Success as It Hits $2 Trillion Valuation

Looking Back on Apple's Success as It Hits $2 Trillion Valuation 07:56

 Apple has become the first American company to be valued at $2 trillion. Cheddar's Nora Ali and Jill Wagner take a deep dive into the history of Apple's success, starting with the surging popularity of its first edition iPod.

