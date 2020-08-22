Steve Bannon Accused Of Defrauding Border Wall Fundraising Push – OpEd
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () By Graham J. Noble*
Steve Bannon, who led the Trump election campaign in its final months and went on to become a senior White House advisor, was arrested Thursday, July 20, on fraud charges, along with three others. The indictment comes out of the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which has been at the forefront of...
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from a $25 million fundraising effort to build a border wall with Mexico; Tom Hanson reports for CBS2.
