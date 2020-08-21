Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane youth centre focus of new outbreak

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane youth centre focus of new outbreakAnother six Queensland coronavirus cases have been confirmed linked to the Brisbane youth detention centre, prompting authorities to immediately introduce new limits on social gatherings around the city.Three extra cases have also...
 The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping New Zealand from holding this year’s Winter Games, but they’re doing things a bit differently this year.

Children remain in lockdown after guard with coronavirus worked at Brisbane youth detention centre

 More than 100 children remain in lockdown at a Brisbane detention centre after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS

Worker at Brisbane youth detention centre continued to work with coronavirus

 A staff member at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Wacol has continued to work while suffering from the coronavirus.
SBS

COVID-19 case at Brisbane detention centre

 A staff member at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Wacol has continued to work while suffering from the coronavirus.
SBS

Worker at youth detention centre in Brisbane tests positive to coronavirus

 Authorities are now trying to confirm what interaction, if any, she may have had with the young detainees inside the facility.
SBS

New restrictions return in Queensland as coronavirus cases linked to youth detention centre rise

 Six new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS

New restrictions return in Queensland as cases linked to youth detention centre rise

 Six new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS

Queensland dad shares video of daughter's brutal school brawl

 A Queensland father has shared a shocking video of a brutal schoolyard brawl his daughter was involved in, saying while he was proud of her for standing her..
New Zealand Herald

Watch: QLD COVID-19 update

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is live with a COVID-19 update after a youth detention worker tested positive to COVID-19 and continued to work while..
SBS

COVID-19 And Heart Disease – Analysis

COVID-19 And Heart Disease – Analysis Since March 11, 2020, when the WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic,  this disease grabbed media attention globally. New information on the disease has been...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Blood clots, lung injuries found in patients who have died of COVID-19, says study

 Ten post-mortem examinations performed on patients with confirmed *COVID-19 *found that all patients had lung injuries and early scarring of the lungs as a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Notre Dame classes go online for two weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases

 Denver Newsroom, Aug 21, 2020 / 04:00 am (CNA).- The University of Notre Dame on Tuesday announced a two-week hiatus from in-person class instruction, amid a...
CNA Also reported by •Mid-DayEurasia Review

