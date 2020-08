Covid-19: India records biggest single-day jump of 69,878 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News



No sings of the pandemic coming to an end as India registered the biggest single day jump in the Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours. India recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus tally with.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:25 Published 21 hours ago

Study: Super-Spreaders Are Contributing To 'Explosions' Of COVID-19 Transmission



A new study highlights the astonishing role played by 'super-spreaders' in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Super-spreading is a phenomenon in which certain individuals disproportionately.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago