Pakistan puts more curbs on Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim to avoid FATF blacklisting

Zee News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
  Seeking to wriggle out of the FATF's grey list, Pakistan has imposed tough financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts, a media report said on Saturday.
