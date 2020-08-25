|
University Of Alabama Coronavirus Outbreak
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe University of Alabama began its first week of classes last week, and things are off to a pretty shaky start.
In just six days, more than 500 students tested positive for the coronavirus on Alabama's three campuses – with the university's president calling it an "unacceptable rise."
He also said university...
