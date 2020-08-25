Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University Of Alabama Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
University Of Alabama Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoThe University of Alabama began its first week of classes last week, and things are off to a pretty shaky start.

In just six days, more than 500 students tested positive for the coronavirus on Alabama's three campuses – with the university's president calling it an "unacceptable rise."

He also said university...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: University of Alabama Bars

University of Alabama Bars

 University of Alabama Bars

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Cases Climbing At The University of Miami [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Climbing At The University of Miami

141 people have tested positive on campus in the last week

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Fraternities And Sororities On Temporary Suspension At University of Pittsburgh [Video]

Fraternities And Sororities On Temporary Suspension At University of Pittsburgh

The chapters reportedly violated the University's health and safety guidelines.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published
Tuscaloosa bars [Video]

Tuscaloosa bars

Stuart Bell/ Pres., University of Alabama:

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Related news from verified sources

More than 500 COVID-19 cases reported on Alabama campus

 MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama has recorded 531 cases of COVID-19 on campus since the fall semester began last week, according to numbers...
SeattlePI.com

6 days after reopening, the University of Alabama has over 500 coronavirus cases. Now the student newspaper is warning the administration: 'We won't be your PR'

 Since the first day of class on August 19, the University of Alabama campuses reported 566 total cases for students, faculty, and staff.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Tuscaloosa shuts down bars after unacceptable coronavirus outbreak at University of #Alaba - Aug 25 @ 4:52 PM ET https://t.co/X4CRE75LEM 2 hours ago

rjacobray

Jacob Ray RT @Garybham: After less than a week of class, the University of #Alabama campus has seen an outbreak of new coronavirus cases — more than… 2 hours ago

Garybham

Gary Dunavant After less than a week of class, the University of #Alabama campus has seen an outbreak of new coronavirus cases —… https://t.co/WddGSJMIHG 2 hours ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Tuscaloosa shuts down bars after ‘unacceptable’ coronavirus outbreak at University of Alabama - Global Pande… https://t.co/u9EBz9RVRg 4 hours ago

donalynette

Dona Lynette Stewart RT @TheTBohn: You Mean Like This? This Happened Just One Week After Opening The University Of Alabama! It’s Much Worse Then This! 🦠☠️🤬🤡! h… 6 hours ago

TheTBohn

T Bohn You Mean Like This? This Happened Just One Week After Opening The University Of Alabama! It’s Much Worse Then This!… https://t.co/8TY49Yzc6h 6 hours ago

danielgeldredge

Danny Eldredge Axios: The outbreak underscores concerns from public health experts that in-person classes could cause spread of th… https://t.co/WoHEGrGXKl 8 hours ago