Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

SeattlePI.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As more and more schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students.

With more than 300 students at the University of Missouri testing positive for the coronavirus and an alarming 44% positivity rate for the surrounding county, the local health director Friday ordered bars to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m.

Earlier this week, Iowa’s governor ordered all bars shut down around Iowa University and Iowa State, while the mayor of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, did the same in the hometown of the state’s flagship university.

“What we’re seeing in our violations is they’re coming late at night,” said Stephanie Browning, head of the health department for Columbia, Missouri. “Big groups gathering. They’re not wearing their masks, they’re not social distancing.”

In Provo, Utah, the home of Brigham Young University, the Municipal Council passed a mask ordinance over the mayor's veto because of the influx of students from around the country for the start of classes Monday.

The outbreaks since students began returning to campus in the past few weeks have heightened town-gown tensions and led to recriminations between local politicians and university officials.

Meanwhile, California announced a four-tiered, color-coded plan Friday for gradually reopening businesses. It requires counties to meet certain benchmarks showing progress in controlling the virus. Gov. Gavin Newsom abandoned a reopening attempt earlier this summer because of a surge in cases.

In Arizona, another deadly hot spot this summer, a drop in transmission numbers allowed the Phoenix and Tucson areas to reopen gyms and some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some Students Question Accuracy Of Falling College Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Some Students Question Accuracy Of Falling College Coronavirus Cases

TCU and SMU both have reported case spikes in recent weeks, but some students say they’re wondering about their accuracy.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:48Published
Thousands Of College Students Across Country Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Thousands Of College Students Across Country Test Positive For Coronavirus

COVID-19 spreading on college campuses is a growing concern as thousands of students test positive across the country; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
Boca Raton psychologist warning COVID-19 causing college students to be more at-risk for anxiety and depression [Video]

Boca Raton psychologist warning COVID-19 causing college students to be more at-risk for anxiety and depression

September is National Suicide Prevention month. A Boca Raton psychologist is warning the COVID-19 pandemic is making college students more at-risk for anxiety and depression.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

College Towns Growing Alarmed Over Outbreaks Among Students

 Some college towns are ordering bars to close early and classes to move online because of COVID-19 infections among students
VOA News


Tweets about this

EdmitEDU

Edmit Colleges around the country have reopened this month … and it’s not going well. https://t.co/1RR9oNwHqu 8 hours ago

ReillyMahonTV

Reilly Mahon KCAU 9 RT @kcautv: College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students https://t.co/rueoGm5aRV 2 days ago

kimlifton

Kim Lifton College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among student https://t.co/AeBRHeHlE3 4 days ago

julbeelee

julianna RT @Zac_Petkanas: College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students https://t.co/q1HmYNDvFK 4 days ago

ProfGibsonWUSTL

ProfGibson RT @stltoday: Virus review: College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students. Here's the latest. https://t.co/OL5RgtarmW 4 days ago

GlobeEducation

Boston Globe Education As waves of schools and businesses around the country are cleared to reopen, college towns are moving toward renewe… https://t.co/oIQhr4Zo7f 4 days ago

MSUNewsDigest

MSU News Digest College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students | AP | https://t.co/9tfFwA68fL 4 days ago

JonGilmour3

exist article said 5 so 1 of oh my perspective ton RT @NBC29: The U.S. has recorded over 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus and 5.9 million confirmed infections. https://t.co/jjD9LWyNFH 4 days ago