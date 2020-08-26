Global  
 

Eric Trump falsely claims his father achieved Middle East peace and ended America's wars in RNC speech

Independent Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump's family took the stage at Tuesday night's Republican National Convention, including Eric Trump, who attacked Democrats and falsely claimed his father ended America's long-lasting wars.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'

In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election' 02:08

 During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic,...

