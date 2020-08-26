Global  
 

Hurricane Laura news – live: Category 3 storm could leave some areas 'uninhabitable for months' as it slams into Gulf Coast

Independent Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura, that is due to make landfall in Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday is predicted to be ungraded to a Category 4 hurricane later today before it hits the US.
News video: Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC 01:02

 Hurricane Laura strengthened into a "major" Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 storm by landfall the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Story: https://bit.ly/34ux9wK

Tracking Laura: Hurricane Gaining Strength, Could Hit U.S. As Cat 4 Hurricane [Video]

Tracking Laura: Hurricane Gaining Strength, Could Hit U.S. As Cat 4 Hurricane

Hurricane Laura is gaining strength near the Texas coast.

Preparations underway for Hurricane Laura [Video]

Preparations underway for Hurricane Laura

The Gulf Coast is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Laura. In Louisiana, the National Guard is helping with evacuations.

Tracking the Tropics | August 26, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 26, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3 storm

 Hurricane Laura, now upgraded to a Category 3 storm, is poised to make landfall along the Gulf Coast within 24 hours. Thousands of people are evacuating from the...
CBS News

CBS Evening News, August 25th, 2020

 Hurricane Laura could make landfall on Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm; Hospital guard turned medical student strives to help others achieve their dreams
CBS News


