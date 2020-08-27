Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Typhoon Bavi had maximum winds of 115 kilometers per hour and was passing near Pyongyang after making landfall in a western coastal region of North Korea that is a major source of farming and fishing, South Korea's weather agency said. It was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm in the next 12 hours.
Waves crash into the coast of Jeju, South Korea, on Wednesday (August 26) as Typhoon Bavi reaches the country.
Bavi’s life began as a tropical depression on August 21 around 350 nautical miles from Kadena Air Base on Okinawa Island, Japan. It then strengthened into a tropical storm before moving...
