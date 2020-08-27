Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Typhoon Bavi had maximum winds of 115 kilometers per hour and was passing near Pyongyang after making landfall in a western coastal region of North Korea that is a major source of farming and fishing, South Korea's weather agency said. It was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm in the next 12 hours.


