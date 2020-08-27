Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Typhoon Bavi had maximum winds of 115 kilometers per hour and was passing near Pyongyang after making landfall in a western coastal region of North Korea that is a major source of farming and fishing, South Korea's weather agency said. It was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm in the next 12 hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Waves crash into coast as Typhoon Bavi reaches South Korea

Waves crash into coast as Typhoon Bavi reaches South Korea 00:20

 Waves crash into the coast of Jeju, South Korea, on Wednesday (August 26) as Typhoon Bavi reaches the country. Bavi’s life began as a tropical depression on August 21 around 350 nautical miles from Kadena Air Base on Okinawa Island, Japan. It then strengthened into a tropical storm before moving...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula – Times of India https://t.co/TL0lPaOVZs 7 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula https://t.co/Hu952AlOhp https://t.co/jRIOlOONKV 21 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula https://t.co/2jeXUIdJsO 26 minutes ago

oszczudlak

jackie oszczudlak Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula - ABC News - https://t.co/wH6FWDj5Ow via @ABC 1 hour ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula https://t.co/4GNmpBJhVf #Accidents… https://t.co/7ULRRPwHEO 1 hour ago