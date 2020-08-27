Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Donald Trump caps Republican convention with second term pitch from White House lawns

News24 Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump will make a crucial pitch for a second term in the White House with a keynote address at the Republican National Convention highlighting his record in office and charting a path for the next four years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: The Donald Trump Corruption Show

The Donald Trump Corruption Show 02:05

 On the second night of the Republican National Convention, speakers alleging Democratic corruption instead put Trump corruption on full display.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Park Service’s Involvement in Trump’s RNC Speech Raises Ethics Watchdogs’ Eyebrows [Video]

Park Service’s Involvement in Trump’s RNC Speech Raises Ethics Watchdogs’ Eyebrows

The National Park Service is facing scrutiny over its involvement in President Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention [Video]

Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican nomination for vice president on Wednesday, as he will join Donald Trump for a bid at a second term in the White House.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins

Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver PostVOA News

Indian Software Engineer Sworn In As US Citizen In Rare White House Event

 President *Donald Trump* has presided over a rare naturalisation ceremony at the White House where five immigrants, including a software developer from India,...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this