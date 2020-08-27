News24.com | Donald Trump caps Republican convention with second term pitch from White House lawns
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () US President Donald Trump will make a crucial pitch for a second term in the White House with a keynote address at the Republican National Convention highlighting his record in office and charting a path for the next four years.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP...