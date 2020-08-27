Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 113 cases overnight

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 113 cases overnightVictoria has recorded 113 new infections overnight – continuing a downward trend in active cases – and 12 more deaths. Victoria has recorded 113 new coronavirus cases overnight.The Department of Health also confirmed 12 more deaths...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK records highest number of cases since June

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records highest number of cases since June 00:34

 The Government said there were 1,522 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in thelast 24 hours. This is the highest numbers of cases recorded since June.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID-19 cases cross 35 lakh mark [Video]

India's COVID-19 cases cross 35 lakh mark

India has recorded over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours. The total number of samples have been tested up to August 26 is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday. Meanwhile,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
No entry in metro without thermal screening: Delhi Transport Minister [Video]

No entry in metro without thermal screening: Delhi Transport Minister

Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot said that they will ensure social distancing in the metros. "We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
Allegheny County Reports 83 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny County Reports 83 New Coronavirus Cases

On Saturday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 83 new cases of coronavirus, while the state health department reported 843 new cases.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 148 new cases, eight more deaths

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 148 new cases, eight more deaths The Australian state of Victoria recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus overnight.The Department of Health confirmed eight more people had died, taking the...
New Zealand Herald

Victoria records 148 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths as battle to extend state of emergency looms

 Victoria has recorded 148 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, taking the state toll to 438 and the national count to 525.
SBS

Victoria records Coronavirus LIVE updates: Victoria chasing third day of sub 200 cases; New South Wales follow up positive guard; New restrictions as Queensland awaits test results

 The COVID-19 pandemic continues to throw up challenges for Australia and the world.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Brisbane Times

Tweets about this