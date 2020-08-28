Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland announces new virus restrictions

New Zealand Herald Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland announces new virus restrictionsQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced more restrictions on gatherings for residents on the Gold Coast.Speaking at Friday's press conference, Palaszczuk said the decision was made to extend the rules around gatherings...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Covid-19 restrictions lifted in parts of northern England

Covid-19 restrictions lifted in parts of northern England 00:55

 More than one million people can again mix in different households from nextweek, after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in parts of northern England.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Annastacia Palaszczuk Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician

Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show some 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unwilling to discuss concerns over the state's border restrictions.
SBS

COVID-positive Victorian man arrested at Brisbane airport trying to enter Queensland

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.
SBS

Watch: Queensland COVID-19 update

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and state health officials will provide a COVID-19 update shortly.
SBS

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine new locations added to Qld Covid list

 Nine new locations across Queensland's southeast have been added to an extensive Covid-19 contact tracing list as pressure over the state's border closure..
New Zealand Herald

Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures

 The union for trains, trams and buses in NSW wants COVID marshals on public transport to monitor and enforce regulations and mask wearing on public transport.
SBS

Man comes home to find ceiling collapsed and 2 snakes inside house in Australia

 An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a..
New Zealand Herald

Australia: Snakes crash through roof of house

 Two carpet pythons found slithering about a house in Queensland, Australia, may have been love rivals.
BBC News

Gold Coast, Queensland Gold Coast, Queensland City in Queensland, Australia

Four more coronavirus infections linked to Queensland prisons cluster, as restrictions are extended

 Queensland coronavirus health restrictions limiting people gathering are being extended to the Gold Coast and Darling Downs regions.
SBS

Queensland virus restrictions extended

 Queensland coronavirus health restrictions limiting people gathering are being extended to the Gold Coast and Darling Downs regions.
SBS

Schoolies on the Gold Coast cancelled due to coronavirus as Queensland records three new cases

 Schoolies Week on the Gold Coast has been cancelled due to COVID-19, while three more people in Queensland have been diagnosed with the virus.
SBS

