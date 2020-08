You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Most Frustrating Things During COVID-19, According to Infectious Disease Experts



The United States has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and infectious disease experts are troubled by a lot of things at this point of COVID-19 Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Indonesian prisoners produce coronavirus protective equipment for doctors, nurses



As many as 125 inmates detained in the Makassar City prison in Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province produce personal protective equipment in the form of hazmat suits and masks for use by nurses and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:12 Published 3 weeks ago Philippines closes in on Indonesia for most SE Asian COVID-19 cases



The Philippines has reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus infections, pushing it close to Indonesia as the worst-hit county in Southeast Asia. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this