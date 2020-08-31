Global  
 

US coronavirus cases top 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

Zee News Monday, 31 August 2020
More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing. The number of people tested has fallen in recent weeks.
 U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

 U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.
 U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally....
