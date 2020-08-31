|
US coronavirus cases top 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing. The number of people tested has fallen in recent weeks.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million 01:43
U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
