Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to address US-India Strategic & Partnership Forum today

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum today.

*PM Narendra Modi's website account hacked, Twitter says 'actively investigating'*

Earlier in the week, Union Minister S Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal had addressed the summit on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges local with global: PM Modi

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges local with global: PM Modi 01:22

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 3 stated that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). It merged the local with the global. "1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India)....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India at forefront of developing vaccine against coronavirus: PM Modi [Video]

India at forefront of developing vaccine against coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum. He spoke on India's fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and also steps taken..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:54Published
'Free food grain being provided to 800 million people under Garib Kalyan Yojana': PM Modi [Video]

'Free food grain being provided to 800 million people under Garib Kalyan Yojana': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed special keynote at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's (USISPF) 3rd Annual Leadership Summit 2020 on September 03. "The government of India was clear on one..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards

Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi pitches India as ‘trusted’ business partner at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

 Making a strong pitch for India being a “trusted” economic partner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited US businesses to “join India’s...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu

Live: India attractive FDI destination, world believes in us, says PM

 PM Modi is addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US. Stay with TOI...
IndiaTimes

USISPF address: PM Modi to share his views on 'Navigating new challenges'

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to address the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this