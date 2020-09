President Trump Threatens Funding Cuts To 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Watch VideoPresident Trump is threatening to cut federal funds to what he called "lawless zones."



The five-page memo released Wednesday instructs the Justice Department to identify cities that have become so-called "anarchist jurisdictions." The memo specifically cites Portland, Seattle, New York City and Washington,... Watch VideoPresident Trump is threatening to cut federal funds to what he called "lawless zones."The five-page memo released Wednesday instructs the Justice Department to identify cities that have become so-called "anarchist jurisdictions." The memo specifically cites Portland, Seattle, New York City and Washington, 👓 View full article