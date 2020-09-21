|
DOJ names New York City, Portland, Seattle 'anarchist jurisdictions' that could lose federal funding
President Donald Trump executive order threatened to withhold federal funding from cities where the administration said local officials have cut funding for police departments, refused offers for help from the federal government and failed to rein in the violence.
