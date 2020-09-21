Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ names New York City, Portland, Seattle 'anarchist jurisdictions' that could lose federal funding

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump executive order threatened to withhold federal funding from cities where the administration said local officials have cut funding for police departments, refused offers for help from the federal government and failed to rein in the violence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Crowd storm ICE building during protest in New York City

Crowd storm ICE building during protest in New York City 00:19

 Protesters stormed inside the Federal Plaza, New York on Wednesday evening (September 16) during an "Abolish ICE" rally.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

White House names three 'anarchist US cities' to lose funds

 New York City, Seattle and Portland are named by the White House as cities that could lose federal funds.
BBC News

Bad Bunny performs on top of moving bus in New York City

 While indoor concerts are on hold during the pandemic, artist Bad Bunny got creative and took his show on the road. Riding on the roof of a bus in New York City,..
CBS News

DOJ says 3 cities could lose federal aid for allowing "anarchy"

 New York City, Portland and Seattle were labeled "anarchist jurisdictions" by the Justice Department.
CBS News

Woman suspected of trying to send ricin to White House to appear in New York court

 A woman suspected of sending a package containing the poison ricin to the White House is expected to appear in a New York court Monday, following her arrest at..
USATODAY.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

11 Arrested In Portland Riots [Video]

11 Arrested In Portland Riots

CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon. The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building. The PPB said a group began marching from a park to the federal facility around 8:45 p.m. local time. The city has been the scene of unrest over police brutality and systemic racism since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody in late May 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Washington Post details how secretive federal agents detained Portland protesters

 The federal government has been facing backlash after agents were caught on camera in Portland, Oregon sweeping up protesters into unmarked vans in the middle of..
CBS News

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Six people indicted in Amazon Marketplace bribery scheme to help third-party sellers

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Six people have been indicted by a grand jury in Washington state on charges they bribed Amazon employees to..
The Verge

US moves to seize $330m of alleged 1MDB assets held by UK law firm

 Department of Justice says money in Clyde & Co’s account allegedly linked to Malaysian fraud scandal The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has moved to seize..
WorldNews

Justice Department seeking to charge protesters with sedition

 The federal sedition law is used rarely but is aimed at charging individuals with overthrowing the government.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump Suggests RBG's Dying Wish Made Up by Democrats

 President Trump's suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to not be replaced until after the election isn't real, but rather a political ploy whipped up by..
TMZ.com

Ask Trump and Biden how they'd fix gross inadequacies of US health care: Medical students

 We hope Trump and Biden discuss health care in the first presidential debate. We're medical students who already see it's chaotic, costly and unequal.
USATODAY.com

Biden had $141 million cash advantage over Trump heading into September

 Biden and Democrats had $466 million in cash on hand at the end of August.
CBS News

Seattle Seattle City in Washington, United States

Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bid

 The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
USATODAY.com
Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power [Video]

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power

For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Protesters dubbed it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. And according to CNN, US Attorney General William Barr was not happy about it. Despite White House threats, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan refused to allow federal troops to move the protesters out.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Related videos from verified sources

FEMA Ending Funding For COVID-19 Cleaning On Mass Transit [Video]

FEMA Ending Funding For COVID-19 Cleaning On Mass Transit

It's a major cut in federal funding to fight COVID-19, including on mass transit in the city.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
R. Kelly denied bail following prison attack [Video]

R. Kelly denied bail following prison attack

R. Kelly was denied bail by a federal appeals court in New York City on Tuesday after being attacked by a fellow inmate behind bars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Restaurants desperate for additional federal funding [Video]

Restaurants desperate for additional federal funding

Many restaurants are desperate for more federal assistance in order to survive. An estimated 16,000 restaurants have permanently closed since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Emoji 13.1 Officially Announced With 7 New Smiley Faces

Emoji 13.1 Officially Announced With 7 New Smiley Faces The Unicode Consortium has officially announced Emoji 13.1, a new set of emoji that is scheduled to go live on devices in 2021. The new pack includes seven...
Softpedia

Dallas-Fort Worth new home sales hit annual record levels, but prices slide again

 Total new home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth hit record levels last month, according to a new report from Dallas-based HomesUSA.com.  New home sales reached annual...
bizjournals

Loncor Resources reveals new mineralized trends at its flagship Imbo project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

 Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) revealed Monday a series of potentially significant new mineralized trends at its Imbo project in the Democratic...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

WonderFlexLLC

WonderFlex Only artists age 50 and over allowed https://t.co/LFpaVSvVuv 3 days ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Only artists age 50 and over allowed - https://t.co/W2GpT2pb9Z #LatestComments 5 days ago

LucioValerio1

Lucio RT @angieeus: Only artists age 50 and over allowed https://t.co/yiL5hchCBK 5 days ago

everydaycpatax

EveryDayCPA.com The artists here aren't retiring, they're inspiring https://t.co/CP0Uj5gdAL https://t.co/YzChZ6eovM 5 days ago

profsafety2

profsafety Only artists age 50 and over allowed https://t.co/imD012KnGd https://t.co/tgyCb4AMuK 5 days ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Only artists age 50 and over allowed https://t.co/fBRmuzkaYe https://t.co/hgWDhXdgFk 5 days ago

FredaDelodovic4

Freda D Only artists age 50 and over allowed https://t.co/k5OO79bVek via @YouTube 5 days ago

angieeus

@ngie ❥๏̯͡๏Ƹ̵̡ Only artists age 50 and over allowed https://t.co/yiL5hchCBK 5 days ago