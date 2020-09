You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Unethical Entanglement Of William Barr



The Department of Justice is stepping in to argue for President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit going back to the 1990s. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 03:11 Published 1 week ago Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit



The Department of Justice is arguing President Donald Trump was “acting within the scope” of the presidency when he called E. Jean Carroll’s rape accusation against him a lie, telling an.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago Federal Funding For Disinfecting NYC Schools, Subways May Be Cut By Trump Administration



There's new outrage as the Trump administration takes action to cut more federal funds to New York City. These funds would affect how schools and subways get cleaned; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this