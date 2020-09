Mobilizing The Pacific Diaspora: A Key Component Of Disaster Resilience – Analysis Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Siautu Alefaio*



Of all the earth’s regions, the Pacific is one of the most prone to natural disasters. Climate-related disasters such as floods, droughts, and tropical cyclones make the headlines, along with other natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. These may be accompanied by crises... By Siautu Alefaio*Of all the earth’s regions, the Pacific is one of the most prone to natural disasters. Climate-related disasters such as floods, droughts, and tropical cyclones make the headlines, along with other natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. These may be accompanied by crises 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this