Covid-Karen Arrested and Fined $20K For Facebook Organized Protest Event Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

A pregnant woman has been charged with incitement after police raided her Ballarat home. The 28-year-old live-streamed her arrest on Facebook, after allegedly encouraging friends to attend a lockdown protest. A pregnant woman has been charged with incitement after police raided her Ballarat home. The 28-year-old live-streamed her arrest on Facebook, after allegedly encouraging friends to attend a lockdown protest. 👓 View full article

