Police in Australia arrest 28-year-old pregnant woman for planning lockdown protest

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) For the “crime” of planning a protest against Australia’s uber-draconian lockdown provisions in response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a 28-year-old pregnant woman was arrested by Aussie police and thrown in the slammer. Zoe Buhler, a resident of Victoria, had tried to create a “Freedom Day” event on Facebook calling on her neighbors...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern California

Retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern California 00:53

 Liz Ovits was at the Caravan 4 Justice march on Saturday (August 29) in Seal Beach, California to support the victims of racial injustice during a peaceful protest. The 31-year-old, Long Beach resident, who is a white woman, was helping bring awareness to the Black Lives Movement when she suddenly...

