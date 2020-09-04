Global  
 

Economy Adds 1.4 Million Jobs In August, Unemployment Falls To 8.4 Percent – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 4 September 2020
Economy Adds 1.4 Million Jobs In August, Unemployment Falls To 8.4 Percent – AnalysisThe August employment report showed the economy again adding back jobs at a strong rate. The reported gain of 1,371,000 somewhat overstates underlying strength since it includes the addition of 238,000 temporary Census jobs. However, even without these jobs, the gain would still be over 1.1 million. The unemployment rate dropped...
News video: Jobless Rate Dips Below 10% for First Time Since the Pandemic

Jobless Rate Dips Below 10% for First Time Since the Pandemic 02:37

 The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate dipped to 8.4%, but 11.4 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic.

