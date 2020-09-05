Police Union Defends Officers In The Death Of Daniel Prude
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Watch VideoOn Thursday, the mayor of Rochester, New York, announced suspensions with pay for the seven police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude. This comes after body camera footage of the encounter surfaced.
On March 23, police searched for Daniel Prude after he left his brother's home, hours after receiving a...
The head of the union representing police officers in Rochester, New York, said Friday the disturbing video of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago, suffocating after being taken into custody, does..