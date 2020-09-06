|
Covid 19 coronavirus Victoria: Daniel Andrews cops huge criticism over lockdown roadmap
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is copping it from multiple directions this morning as the state comes to terms with his new roadmap out of lockdown. Andrews revealed the plan during a marathon media conference on Sunday. The current,...
Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne's lockdown exit road mapVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews has released a new road map out of stage 4 coronavirus restrictions – and the news is grim for Melburnians.In a press..
New Zealand Herald
'Document of despair': Business leaders slam Victoria's roadmap out of coronavirus lockdownVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews has vowed to reopen businesses as soon as possible, but organisations representing employers say the roadmap to lifting..
SBS
Melbourne to stay under Stage 4 lockdown until end of September as coronavirus roadmap revealedPremier Daniel Andrews has revealed the government's pathway out of Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne and Stage 3 throughout regional Victoria.
SBS
Melbourne to stay under lockdown until end of September as coronavirus roadmap revealedPremier Daniel Andrews has revealed the government's pathway out of Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne and Stage 3 throughout regional Victoria.
SBS
