Will Trump Pardon Snowden And Assange If Re-Elected? – OpEd Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Speculations about a presidential pardon for the whistleblower Edward Snowden, who leaked National Security Agency's classified information to the press in 2013, have grown since last month after Donald Trump commented on the case in an interview [1] with The New York Post on August 13. "There are a lot of people that think... Speculations about a presidential pardon for the whistleblower Edward Snowden, who leaked National Security Agency's classified information to the press in 2013, have grown since last month after Donald Trump commented on the case in an interview [1] with The New York Post on August 13. "There are a lot of people that think 👓 View full article