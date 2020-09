Robert Reich: Labor Day 2020 The Power Shift – OpEd Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

On Labor Day, just eight weeks before one of the most consequential elections in American history, it’s useful to consider the economic reality that fueled Donald Trump’s victory four years ago.



No other developed nation has nearly the inequalities of income and wealth found in the U.S., even though all have been exposed... 👓 View full article