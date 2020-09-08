Global  
 

Last 2 journalists working for Australian media leave China

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020
The last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left the country after police demanded interviews with them and temporarily blocked their departures, the Australian government, and their employers said Tuesday.
 The last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left thecountry after police demanded interviews with them, the AustralianBroadcasting Corporation (ABC) has reported. ABC’s Bill Birtles and TheAustralian Financial Review’s Michael Smith landed in Sydney after flying...

