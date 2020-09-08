Last 2 journalists working for Australian media leave China
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () The last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left the country after police demanded interviews with them and temporarily blocked their departures, the Australian government, and their employers said Tuesday.
