The Official Trailer for Dune (2020) is Here

eBaums World Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Denis Villeneuve's Dune looks as incredible as expected. The film is set to hit theaters December 18th of this year and fans are already counting down the days.
News video: Dune with Timothée Chalamet - Official Trailer

Dune with Timothée Chalamet - Official Trailer

 Check out the official trailer for the science fiction movie Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster,...

