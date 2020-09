HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published ‘New curriculum for school students by 2022 in sync with NEP’: PM Modi 03:46 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a new curriculum for school students will be in place by 2022. PM Modi was addressing the ‘School Education Conclave’ organised by the Ministry of Education. PM Modi said that the new curriculum will be in sync with the NEP. ‘The new curriculum...