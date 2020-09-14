|
Perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear found in Arctic Russia
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Reindeer herders in a Russian Arctic archipelago have found an immaculately preserved carcass of an Ice Age cave bear, researchers said Monday.The find, revealed by the melting permafrost, was discovered on the Lyakhovsky Islands...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Arctic Polar region of the Earth's northern hemisphere
Climate change: Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland's ice cap breaks offAn enormous chunk of Greenland's ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.The..
New Zealand Herald
Climate change: Warmth shatters section of Greenland ice shelfA big chunk of ice has just broken away from the Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf - 79N, or...
WorldNews
Go read this story of how a dress code exposed inequality on an Arctic research missionAn ice floe in the Arctic Ocean. | Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
A few weeks into an Arctic research mission, women on..
The Verge
Ice age Period of long-term reduction in temperature of Earth's surface and atmosphere
Lyakhovsky Islands island group
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this