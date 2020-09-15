India beats China, becomes member of UN's economic and social council body
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member...
