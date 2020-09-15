Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India beats China, becomes member of UN's economic and social council body

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning [Video]

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
India slips 26 spots on global economic freedom index to 105th position | Oneindia News [Video]

India slips 26 spots on global economic freedom index to 105th position | Oneindia News

A big setback as India has been ranked 105th on the Global Economic Freedom Index 2020, falling 26 spots from 79th position in last year’s rankings. The Economic Freedom of the World: 2020 Annual..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
France backs India for UNSC permanent seat: Why it matters | Oneindia News [Video]

France backs India for UNSC permanent seat: Why it matters | Oneindia News

France has backed India for a permanent seat at the powerful United Nations Security Council. French Defence Minister Florence Parly highlighted the strong India-France partnership as she was speaking..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

India beats China to become member of United Nations' ECOSOC body

 India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti,...
DNA


Tweets about this