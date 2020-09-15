India beats China, becomes member of UN's economic and social council body Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday.



Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member... 👓 View full article

