India beats China, becomes member of UN's ECOSOC body

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
India beats China, becomes member of UN's ECOSOC bodyWASHINGTON: India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council ( ), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

 From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the months of October and November 2020 could be 'tougher' - here are the top news updates on the...

India beats China to become member of United Nations' ECOSOC body

 India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti,..
DNA
'Every country but China backed India's stand on Kashmir': Indian envoy to UN [Video]

'Every country but China backed India's stand on Kashmir': Indian envoy to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti has called out Pakistan's bluff on the Kashmir issue. He said that contrary to claims made by Pakistan, the issue has not been discussed at the United Nations since 1965. Trimurti added that recently a closed door meeting was held but that was nothing official and there was no outcome either. He further added that all countries, except China, have backed India's stand that it is a bilateral issue and there is no need for intervention by any organisation. 'Pakistan's attempts fell flat and even if Pakistan wants to raise the issue, there are no takers here at the United Nations', said Tirumurti. Pakistan has been desperately attempting to raise the Kashmir bogey at various platforms since India abrogated Article 370 in the valley. However, Pakistan's attempts to gain international support on the issue have not borne any fruit so far. India has maintained that scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and several countries have backed India's stand on the issue. Watch the full video for all the details

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published
'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations [Video]

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism and added the even its Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that some 40,000 terrorists were present in Pakistan. 'Pakistan is home to the largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen', said Tirumurti. Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for  terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan. The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support. Watch the full video for all the details on the Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published

An asylum seeker 'weeks from death' remains in Australian detention, despite UN letter

 A letter from the UN urges the Australian government to provide a man in Villawood Immigration Detention Centre with immediate lifesaving healthcare.
SBS

