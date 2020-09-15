Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder, dies

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder, diesWilliam H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.Gates died peacefully yesterday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer's disease, the family...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bill Gates Sr. Bill Gates Sr. American attorney and philanthropist


Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Xbox Game Pass briefly explained: console, PC, xCloud streaming and more

 Microsoft is officially launching its xCloud gaming service today on Android phones and tablets, allowing you to play more than 150 genuine Xbox games on devices..
The Verge

Microsoft xCloud launch: How to to play Xbox games from your phone

 If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you likely now have access to Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming abilities, and can immediately jump into one of..
The Verge
TikTok Reaches Deal With Oracle Instead of Microsoft [Video]

TikTok Reaches Deal With Oracle Instead of Microsoft

According to NBC News, Oracle confirmed the new deal on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

TikTok’s deal with Oracle is a bet that Trump will cave on concerns over China

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On the eve of the deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok, there was much movement and little certainty. The..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Will End For Developed Nations by 2021 [Video]

Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Will End For Developed Nations by 2021

The Microsoft co-founder made his comment in a new interview with 'Wired'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Bill Gates: Climate Change Worse Than COVID-19 [Video]

Bill Gates: Climate Change Worse Than COVID-19

Bill Gates: Climate Change Worse Than COVID-19

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:25Published
Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’ [Video]

Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’

In an appearance on CNBC’s 'Squawk Box,' Gates gave some sharp criticism of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this