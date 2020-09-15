Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder, dies Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.Gates died peacefully yesterday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer's disease, the family...


