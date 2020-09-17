News24.com | Novichok traces found on bottle taken from Russian hotel room where Alexei Navalny stayed - aides

Russian opposition leader Navalny posts photo of himself from hospital, pledges to return to Russia



Navalny wrote on social media that he was breathing on his own after being poisoned in late August. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:22 Published 17 hours ago

Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east



"Even cornered, Lukashenko does not look very much like a puppet, he is too unpredictable. This is a big difficulty for Moscow," says Andrei Kolesnikov of the Moscow Carnegie Center. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:24 Published 6 days ago