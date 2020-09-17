News24.com | Novichok traces found on bottle taken from Russian hotel room where Alexei Navalny stayed - aides

Global  
 

Aides of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny have said they discovered traces of a Novichok nerve agent on a bottle taken from the hotel where he stayed before falling ill in a suspected poisoning attack.
 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.

