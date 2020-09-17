News24.com | Novichok traces found on bottle taken from Russian hotel room where Alexei Navalny stayed - aides
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Aides of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny have said they discovered traces of a Novichok nerve agent on a bottle taken from the hotel where he stayed before falling ill in a suspected poisoning attack.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.
The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk,... Zee News Also reported by •euronews •SBS