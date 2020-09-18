|
US election: Joe Biden gets angry during CNN town hall grilling by voters
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump faced a rare grilling from ordinary Americans in a televised town hall.Today it was Joe Biden's turn.The former vice president popped up for his own town hall on CNN, having largely...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published
Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Star Vandal James Otis Drops Anti-Trump Flyers from Empire State BuildingJames Otis -- best known as the guy who destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star right before he was elected president -- is trying to do his part to..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this