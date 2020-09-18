Recovery Efforts Continue Following Hurricane Sally
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "This morning, tens of thousands of people are still without power after Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday. Two people have been killed by the storm in Alabama and Georgia. Residents are trying to pick up the pieces after the slow moving storm brought heavy rain, wind and massive flooding. Many...
After helping in recovery efforts for Hurricane Laura victims earlier this month, the crew at Comeback Coolers is back in action to assist our neighbors in Florida and Alabama following Hurricane Sally.