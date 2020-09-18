Recovery Efforts Continue Following Hurricane Sally Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "This morning, tens of thousands of people are still without power after Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday. Two people have been killed by the storm in Alabama and Georgia. Residents are trying to pick up the pieces after the slow moving storm brought heavy rain, wind and massive flooding. Many... Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "This morning, tens of thousands of people are still without power after Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday. Two people have been killed by the storm in Alabama and Georgia. Residents are trying to pick up the pieces after the slow moving storm brought heavy rain, wind and massive flooding. Many 👓 View full article

