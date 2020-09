COVID-19 Testing Rules Reportedly Issued Against Scientists' Wishes Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Watch VideoRecent government guidance on COVID-19 testing was reportedly issued against scientists' wishes.



That's according to a new report from The New York Times. The guidelines in question said people without



The... Watch VideoRecent government guidance on COVID-19 testing was reportedly issued against scientists' wishes.That's according to a new report from The New York Times. The guidelines in question said people without coronavirus symptoms don't necessarily need to get tested — even if they've been exposed to the virus.The 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules



From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this