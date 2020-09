Ethiopia charges prominent critic with terrorism-related offences Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Ethiopia has charged its most prominent opposition figure, Jawar Mohammed, and 23 others with terrorism-related offences, telecom fraud and other crimes, the attorney general's office announced Saturday. They could face life in prison if convicted. 👓 View full article

