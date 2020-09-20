Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump orders flags at half-staff to honour late Justice Ginsburg

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has ordered that flags across the country be flown at half-staff to honour Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

As part of the order contained in a presidential proclamation released late Friday by the White House, flags will be flown at half-staff...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her 00:34

 President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.' However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Idaho officials react to death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issue flag at half-staff directive [Video]

Idaho officials react to death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issue flag at half-staff directive

Idaho officials shared their condolences following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night and issued a flag at half-staff directive.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:10Published
Gov. Wolf Orders Flags At Half-Staff [Video]

Gov. Wolf Orders Flags At Half-Staff

To honor the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all flags at half staff.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion

Justice Ginsburg shattered glass ceilings on her way to the nation’s highest court. CBS News’ Paula Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Flags At Half Staff To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Flags At Half Staff To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Watch VideoThis is a live look from the White House where flags are flying half staff in honor of the late justice.  President Trump praising Ginsburg as a...
Newsy

Catholic Amy Coney Barrett front-runner as Trump signals Supreme Court nomination plans

 CNA Staff, Sep 19, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump on Saturday signaled he would soon nominate a potential replacement to the late Supreme Court...
CNA


Tweets about this

bmhay1

bmhay1 Trump orders U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Ginsburg https://t.co/u9HLlrUizJ Thank You Donald Trump… https://t.co/JCdWWbebo4 15 hours ago

wane15

WANE 15 President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation directing that flags at the White House and all public buildings a… https://t.co/7AjAD1T0mk 19 hours ago

barnmedia

BarnMedia 09-11-20 U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Colorado Governor Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Patriot Day, Comm… https://t.co/8MCtJYDWeg 1 week ago

TonGarrick

Garrick Ton #save12hkyouths RT @WarrenPlatts: "Back in 2016, based on the orders of election related t-shirts and flags, manufacturers from Yiwu had predicted Donald T… 1 week ago

WarrenPlatts

93% Peaceful Platts🧯🧯🧯 "Back in 2016, based on the orders of election related t-shirts and flags, manufacturers from Yiwu had predicted Do… https://t.co/slX5N9ADFF 1 week ago