Donald Trump orders flags at half-staff to honour late Justice Ginsburg
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () US President Donald Trump has ordered that flags across the country be flown at half-staff to honour Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.
As part of the order contained in a presidential proclamation released late Friday by the White House, flags will be flown at half-staff...
President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.' However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of...