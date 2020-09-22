Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for six months in a government backflip to fight a second wave of the virus.Johnson told the House of Commons the country had reached...
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be 'nothing inevitable' about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to try and curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales.
Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months.
Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in Whitehall. Ministers gathered for the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister ahead of his address in the House of Commons this afternoon.
Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove has said that although coronavirus is spreading in hospitality settings, the government 'doesn't want to close them'. His comments come ahead of the Prime Minister's address in the House of Commons where he is expected to announce new measures to help control the virus.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday.
Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given..
