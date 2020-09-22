Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictionsUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for six months in a government backflip to fight a second wave of the virus.Johnson told the House of Commons the country had reached...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown 01:16

 Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be ‘nothing inevitable’ about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to try and curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at...

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published
Boris Johnson addresses the nation [Video]

Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:20Published
UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months [Video]

UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months

The prime minister has announced tighter restrictions and tougher fines, as the government tries to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:12Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months [Video]

Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting [Video]

Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in Whitehall. Ministers gathered for the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister ahead of his address in the House of Commons this afternoon. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Gove: We don’t want to close hospitality [Video]

Gove: We don’t want to close hospitality

Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove has said that although coronavirus is spreading in hospitality settings, the government ‘doesn’t want to close them’. His comments come ahead of the Prime Minister’s address in the House of Commons where he is expected to announce new measures to help control the virus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate [Video]

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

London business owner on new lockdown restrictions [Video]

London business owner on new lockdown restrictions

Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China [Video]

UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China

It came as Donald Trump used the virtual UN meeting to attack China over the emergence of coronavirus. China hit back at what it called "a political virus" and said Trump's accusations were "baseless".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:14Published
UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures [Video]

UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK introduces curfews and work restrictions after new virus spike

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK introduces curfews and work restrictions after new virus spike British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce new restrictions on social interactions Tuesday as the government tries to slow the spread of Covid-19...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: PM says Covid 'complacency could be our undoing'

 Boris Johnson says new restrictions are needed now to avoid "more drastic action" in the future.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Wedding receptions reduced to 15 people in England due to a rise in coronavirus cases

 Find out the latest changes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new restrictions to weddings to curb the second wave of COVID-19
Which? Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

