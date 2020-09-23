Global  
 

UN should hold China responsible for COVID-19 pandemic: Trump

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump lashed out against China on Tuesday demanding that the UN should hold Beijing responsible for the consequences of unleashing the plague of COVID-19 on the world.

Speaking at the General Assembly's high-level meeting in a pre-recorded address, he said, "The Chinese government and the World Health...
 President Donald Trump declared that the United Nations must hold China “accountable” for failing to contain the coronavirus.

