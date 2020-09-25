Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breonna Taylor's Family Calls For Kentucky AG To Release Evidence

Newsy Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Breonna Taylor's Family Calls For Kentucky AG To Release EvidenceWatch VideoTwo days after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced there would be no charges filed for the killing of Breonna Taylor, Taylor's family and their attorneys and supporters voiced their frustration in downtown Louisville.

CRUMP: "If you want us to accept the results then, release the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Breonna Taylor decision sparks Brooklyn protest

Breonna Taylor decision sparks Brooklyn protest 03:15

 A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rev. Jesse Jackson Joins Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake In Call For Justice [Video]

Rev. Jesse Jackson Joins Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake In Call For Justice

The Rev. Jesse Jackson on Saturday met with the families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake in a call for justice and equality.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:13Published
Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings [Video]

Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings

Police serving a search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home told investigators they banged on her door and announced themselves from 30 to 90 seconds before breaking in during a raid that ended with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:58Published
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor's case

 Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings...
CTV News

Breonna Taylor's family demands to see evidence from grand jury trial

 Breonna Taylor's family is demanding to see the evidence that Kentucky's Attorney General presented to the grand jury who decided to not bring charges over her...
CBS News

Breonna Taylor's family demands to see evidence from grand jury

 Breonna Taylor's family is demanding to see the evidence that Kentucky's Attorney General presented to the grand jury who decided to not bring charges over her...
CBS News


Tweets about this

saintluciascafe

❤Saint Lucias❤📰 Cafe @ home☕ RT @Reuters: ‘I am angry. ... The system as a whole has failed her,’ Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said in a statement read aloud… 2 days ago

MyNBC5

MyNBC5 After calls from the family of Breonna Taylor, their attorneys and community activists, Kentucky Attorney General D… https://t.co/nPRnMUvVfH 3 days ago

EXrayFuSion

🕊️☮️EXrayFuSion☮️🕊️ AG to Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes as Juror Calls for Information to Be Made Public, Family of Black Man… https://t.co/8zuSCHzdL7 3 days ago

BrettMargheim

⚖️💛EmelyeCKHiveForever 💛🐝 RT @fxp123: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron has refused to release grand jury transcripts related to the Breonna Taylor case despite growing pub… 3 days ago

fxp123

Algernon Fross Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron has refused to release grand jury transcripts related to the Breonna Taylor case despite… https://t.co/f8RJ5Bu9Ot 3 days ago

Mkstar4

MKR RT @NBCBLK: "Breonna Taylor's family is devastated, they're outraged, and they're heartbroken," Ben Crump, attorney for the family, says. "… 3 days ago

Mkstar4

MKR RT @democracynow: A Kentucky grand jury has charged one Louisville police officer with "wanton endangerment" of Breonna Taylor's neighbors… 3 days ago

Heretolearn15

Heretolearn RT @Reuters: ‘I never had faith in Daniel Cameron to begin with. I knew he was too inexperienced to deal with a job of this caliber,’ Breon… 3 days ago