'Lies, misinformation, warmongering': India hits out at Pakistan over Kashmir
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India promptly responded to Imran Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements.
Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist, Mohd Sajjad Raja pleaded the UN to stop Pakistan from treating the people of region like animals at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva...