'Lies, misinformation, warmongering': India hits out at Pakistan over Kashmir

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India promptly responded to Imran Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements.

Indian delegate Mijito Vinito,...
